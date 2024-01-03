Long-Evasive Fugitive Saravanan Arrested in 2016 Tasmac Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Chengalpattu police in Tamil Nadu, on January 2, 2024, apprehended a notorious fugitive, Saravanan, marking the culmination of a seven-year-long manhunt. Saravanan was implicated in the 2016 killing of a Tasmac employee named Rajkumar, a crime that had sent shockwaves through the region.

A Brutal Crime Unfolds

In 2016, Rajkumar, a native of Thanjavur, was employed as an assistant at a Tasmac bar when a dispute over money erupted into violence. A six-member gang, including Saravanan, launched a vicious assault on the establishment, leaving Rajkumar critically wounded. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Rajkumar succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in shock.

A Fugitive at Large

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the Chengalpattu Taluk police managed to arrest five members of the gang. However, Saravanan, a 36-year-old from Maruthunadu in Vandavasi district, managed to elude capture, disappearing into the shadows. As the years passed, Saravanan remained a specter haunting the case, his evasion of justice a bitter reminder of the crime.

Justice Beckons

In a surprising development, Saravanan was located in Nashik jail, Maharashtra, serving time for an unrelated criminal offence. Upon his release on bail, the Chengalpattu police, alert to the long-awaited opportunity, promptly arrested him. The next step in the process is to bring Saravanan before a judicial magistrate in the district, a move that promises to bring closure to a case that has lingered for far too long.