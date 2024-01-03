en English
Crime

Long-Evasive Fugitive Saravanan Arrested in 2016 Tasmac Murder Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Long-Evasive Fugitive Saravanan Arrested in 2016 Tasmac Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Chengalpattu police in Tamil Nadu, on January 2, 2024, apprehended a notorious fugitive, Saravanan, marking the culmination of a seven-year-long manhunt. Saravanan was implicated in the 2016 killing of a Tasmac employee named Rajkumar, a crime that had sent shockwaves through the region.

A Brutal Crime Unfolds

In 2016, Rajkumar, a native of Thanjavur, was employed as an assistant at a Tasmac bar when a dispute over money erupted into violence. A six-member gang, including Saravanan, launched a vicious assault on the establishment, leaving Rajkumar critically wounded. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Rajkumar succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in shock.

A Fugitive at Large

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the Chengalpattu Taluk police managed to arrest five members of the gang. However, Saravanan, a 36-year-old from Maruthunadu in Vandavasi district, managed to elude capture, disappearing into the shadows. As the years passed, Saravanan remained a specter haunting the case, his evasion of justice a bitter reminder of the crime.

Justice Beckons

In a surprising development, Saravanan was located in Nashik jail, Maharashtra, serving time for an unrelated criminal offence. Upon his release on bail, the Chengalpattu police, alert to the long-awaited opportunity, promptly arrested him. The next step in the process is to bring Saravanan before a judicial magistrate in the district, a move that promises to bring closure to a case that has lingered for far too long.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

