Long Awaited Arrest in 2013 Pennsylvania Murder and Rape Case

In the waking hours of a winter morning nine years ago, a crime of unspeakable violence was committed in Pennsylvania that left the community shocked and seeking justice. The incident, involving the murder of a bar owner and the sexual assault of his fiancee, has haunted the victims' families and the local law enforcement for nearly a decade. Today, the long arm of the law has finally caught up with one of the perpetrators.

Arrest After Nine Years

Thomas Delgado, a 50-year-old Philadelphia man, has been arrested and charged with the 2013 murder of bar owner Joseph Canazaro and the rape of his fiancée. The charges against Delgado are severe, including criminal homicide, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy among others. This arrest comes as a result of new forensic evidence that has been linked back to Delgado, turning the tides in a case that had been cold for years.

A Crime that Shook the Community

The heinous crime dates back to 2013 when Canazaro, a well-known local bar owner, was murdered in his home during a home invasion. His fiancee was also subjected to a brutal sexual assault, adding to the atrocity of the incident. The crime involved robbery, burglary, and kidnapping, painting a grim picture of a crime scene that rocked the community to its core.

The Legal Process Ahead

Delgado's arrest brings a sense of justice to the community as the legal process gets underway. His preliminary hearing is set for February 13, and he remains in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. However, the journey to justice is far from over. The investigation continues to find the second man involved in the incident, suggesting a complex legal journey ahead both for Delgado and the community seeking closure.