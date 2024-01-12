Long Arm of the Law Reaches Tybear Miles, Suspect in 2021 Jersey City Murder

The relentless pursuit of justice has culminated in the arrest of Tybear Miles, a 28-year-old man from Jersey City, for a murder he allegedly committed nearly three years ago. Miles was apprehended in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in a seamless operation executed by the Spartanburg Police Department and the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The Crime

On June 5, 2021, 22-year-old Ahmad McPherson’s life was violently cut short at the intersection of Stegman Street and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City. The person behind the trigger, as alleged by the authorities, was Tybear Miles. After completing a three-year prison sentence for drug and weapons offenses and tampering with evidence just seven months before the incident, Miles was once again in the crosshairs of law enforcement.

The Arrest

Miles’s arrest came on the same day a story offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture was published on NJ.com. Swiftly acting on the information received, Miles was located and apprehended in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey as a fugitive from justice.

Collaborative Efforts and Acknowledgements

The successful arrest of Miles is the result of the collective efforts of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service task force, the Jersey City Police Department, and the Spartanburg Police Department. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez took the opportunity to acknowledge and commend the relentless dedication and hard work of her Homicide Unit and all the teams involved. This significant arrest reiterates the power of collaborative law enforcement and the enduring pursuit of justice, regardless of how much time has passed since the crime.