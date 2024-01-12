en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Long Arm of the Law Reaches Tybear Miles, Suspect in 2021 Jersey City Murder

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Long Arm of the Law Reaches Tybear Miles, Suspect in 2021 Jersey City Murder

The relentless pursuit of justice has culminated in the arrest of Tybear Miles, a 28-year-old man from Jersey City, for a murder he allegedly committed nearly three years ago. Miles was apprehended in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in a seamless operation executed by the Spartanburg Police Department and the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The Crime

On June 5, 2021, 22-year-old Ahmad McPherson’s life was violently cut short at the intersection of Stegman Street and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City. The person behind the trigger, as alleged by the authorities, was Tybear Miles. After completing a three-year prison sentence for drug and weapons offenses and tampering with evidence just seven months before the incident, Miles was once again in the crosshairs of law enforcement.

The Arrest

Miles’s arrest came on the same day a story offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture was published on NJ.com. Swiftly acting on the information received, Miles was located and apprehended in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey as a fugitive from justice.

Collaborative Efforts and Acknowledgements

The successful arrest of Miles is the result of the collective efforts of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service task force, the Jersey City Police Department, and the Spartanburg Police Department. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez took the opportunity to acknowledge and commend the relentless dedication and hard work of her Homicide Unit and all the teams involved. This significant arrest reiterates the power of collaborative law enforcement and the enduring pursuit of justice, regardless of how much time has passed since the crime.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
52 seconds ago
Katie Allan's Tragic Suicide: A Call for Prison Reform
The tragic tale of Katie Allan, a 21-year-old university student, who took her own life in prison, is a stark reminder of the harsh realities within correctional facilities. The promising, charitable young woman was jailed for a drink-driving accident that injured a 15-year-old boy. A single mistake led to her incarceration at Polmont Young Offenders
Katie Allan's Tragic Suicide: A Call for Prison Reform
Fayetteville Police Seek Public Help to Find Missing Teenager
8 mins ago
Fayetteville Police Seek Public Help to Find Missing Teenager
Teenager Faces Adult Charges in Altoona Robbery Case
9 mins ago
Teenager Faces Adult Charges in Altoona Robbery Case
Buffalo in Mourning: Funeral Procession for Mass Shooting Victim Heyward Patterson
2 mins ago
Buffalo in Mourning: Funeral Procession for Mass Shooting Victim Heyward Patterson
Interview with Convicted Murderer Sparks Journalism Ethics Debate
4 mins ago
Interview with Convicted Murderer Sparks Journalism Ethics Debate
Ohio Man Faces Kidnapping, Sexual Imposition Charges After Incident in Kroger Store
5 mins ago
Ohio Man Faces Kidnapping, Sexual Imposition Charges After Incident in Kroger Store
Latest Headlines
World News
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
26 seconds
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
49 seconds
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
51 seconds
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
2 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
2 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
2 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
3 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
3 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
3 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
39 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app