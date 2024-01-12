en English
Accidents

London Woman Charged with Manslaughter over Fatal Bed Bug Poisoning

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
London Woman Charged with Manslaughter over Fatal Bed Bug Poisoning

In an unprecedented turn of events, 33-year-old Jesmin Akter has been charged with manslaughter following the alleged use of a regulated poison, aluminium phosphide, in a fatal attempt to eradicate bed bugs in her Shadwell, East London flat. This act reportedly resulted in the creation of a lethal gas, phosphene, which ascended to the upstairs flat, subsequently leading to the tragic death of an 11-year-old girl.

The Fatal Incident

On December 11, 2021, the unnamed minor suffered a heart attack, allegedly due to the inhalation of the toxic gas. Despite immediate medical intervention, the young girl could not be saved and succumbed to the effects of the poison in the hospital. The incident has startled the community, revealing the unforeseen dangers of unregulated substance use.

Unlawful Import and Use of Regulated Poison

Akter stands accused of scattering aluminium phosphide pellets in her residence. This substance, typically employed for pest control in agricultural settings, becomes deadly when activated by moisture. It was reportedly imported from Italy without a license – a requirement in the UK for the use of such regulated poisons. Akter’s alleged act of negligence not only resulted in the tragic loss of a child’s life but also exposed the residents of the flat to severe health risks.

The Trial Ahead

Despite the charges of manslaughter and importing a regulated substance without a licence, Akter has denied all accusations. She has been granted bail with a provisional trial scheduled for July 3, expected to last three weeks. This case brings to the forefront the critical issue of regulated substance control and the potentially fatal consequences of its disregard.

The block of flats where the incident transpired was reportedly suffering from a severe bedbug infestation. This tragic event underscores the importance of adhering to safety regulations and the dire need for effective pest control measures in residential areas.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

