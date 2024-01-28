Teen Gets 12-Month Prison Term for Unprovoked Manslaughter in West London

In a tragic incident that unfolded on the streets of west London, 62-year-old Jerald Netto lost his life to an unprovoked assault. The assailant, a 17-year-old boy, attacked Mr. Netto outside a cafe on March 15, 2023. The entire episode, caught on CCTV, unveiled a story of a harmless prank turned fatal.

As seen in the footage, the teenager pulled down Mr. Netto's trousers, a prank that quickly escalated into a violent act. The boy pushed Mr. Netto, causing him to fall. Despite the initial shock, Mr. Netto managed to stand up but was pushed once more by the teenager. This time, he fell face-first onto the pavement.

The Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

The impact of the fall led to a cardiac arrest, causing a hypoxic brain injury. Mr. Netto later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The teenager was arrested near the scene and was sentenced to 12 months in prison for manslaughter by the Old Bailey. Notably, the maximum sentence for manslaughter in the UK is life imprisonment, leading to a sense of dissatisfaction among Mr. Netto's family.

Mr. Netto's family expressed their grief and described the loss as leaving them 'scarred for life.' Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the lead investigator on the case, condemned the violence and asserted that the teenager's actions were deliberate. He expressed his condolences to Mr. Netto's family and hoped for their peace following the conclusion of legal proceedings.