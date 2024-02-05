London Police Offer £20,000 Reward for Acid Attack Suspect Abdul Shakoor Izedi's Capture

London authorities have announced a reward of £20,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of Abdul Shakoor Izedi, a suspect in a horrifying acid attack on a mother and her daughters in the Clapham area of South London. Izedi, an Afghan refugee who entered Britain illegally in 2016, is considered dangerous and should not be approached. The incident has left the city in shock and sparked an intense manhunt.

The Attack and Its Perpetrator

The attack resulted in severe injuries to the primary victims, a 31-year-old woman and her two young daughters, aged eight and three. The woman is currently in a critical but stable condition with significant facial wounds. In addition to the primary victims, three bystanders and five police officers were injured while attempting to assist the family. The substances used in the attack were identified as either liquid sodium hydroxide or liquid sodium carobate, found in containers at an address in Newcastle.

Abdul Shakoor Izedi, who is currently on the run, has previously been convicted of sexual assault in 2018. He had successfully appealed against the Home Office's decision to refuse him asylum in 2020, despite twice having his asylum claims rejected.

A Community on Alert

As the city remains on high alert, the Metropolitan Police have released images of Izedi, calling on the public to come forward with any information. A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and the police have carried out raids in east London in their efforts to locate Izedi. The authorities have emphasized that anyone aiding Izedi in evading capture will face arrest themselves.

There is a growing concern within the community that someone might be harbouring the suspect, thereby enabling him to evade capture. The police are working on the premise that Izedi is either being hidden by someone or has come to harm.

The Implication of the Reward

While the reward of £20,000 has been offered in hopes of hastening Izedi's capture, some, including former senior counter-terrorism officer Nick Aldworth, have expressed skepticism about its effectiveness. The motive behind the gruesome attack remains unknown, and as the search for Izedi continues, the city waits in anticipation for justice to be served.