Logansport Business Loses $10k in Phone Scam: Police Issue Warning

Residents of Logansport are being warned to stay on high alert following a phone scam that targeted a local business and resulted in the loss of nearly $10,000. The Logansport Police Department issued the warning after an employee of D&J Liquors fell victim to the deceptive tactics of an impersonator pretending to be the business owner.

Inside the Scam

On January 13th, the unsuspecting employee received a call from the scammer, who convincingly impersonated the business owner. They instructed her to take money from the cash drawer and transfer it to a Bitcoin kiosk, under the guise of preventing late payment penalties for an alleged shipment. When the key to the safe was not found, the scammer coerced the employee into breaking it open to access the funds.

A Deceptive Journey

The employee, under the false impression that she was simultaneously in touch with FedEx for the supposed shipment, was directed to a Bitcoin kiosk located in Peru, Indiana. Here, she deposited the looted funds, unknowingly playing into the hands of the scammers.

Investigation and Aftermath

Police were alerted to the incident when the business was discovered locked during operating hours with the safe wide open. Despite the money sent to Bitcoin being accounted for, recovery has proven impossible. Sergeant Dan Frye from the Logansport Police Department acknowledged the difficulty in tracing the scammers, who are suspected to be based overseas. He expressed the department's frustration at the lack of effective means to pursue the perpetrators and the rising prevalence of such scams.