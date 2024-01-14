Lodge Owner Fatally Shot Over Money Dispute in Kolhapur

In an incident that has left a small community in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, reeling, a 50-year-old lodge owner was fatally shot over a money dispute. The incident underscores the lethal potential of financial disagreements, casting a long shadow over the otherwise sleepy village of Donvade.

The Unfortunate Demise of Chandrakant Abaji Patil

The victim, identified as Chandrakant Abaji Patil, owned a lodge in Donvade village Phata, located in Karveer tehsil on the Kolhapur-Gaganbavda national highway. Late on Sunday night, Patil became the target of an escalating feud over money he had previously lent to two individuals from the nearby Khupire village.

Patil had been repeatedly requesting the return of his money, leading to tensions between him and his debtors. The disagreement took a fatal turn when the duo, residents of Khupire, confronted Patil at his lodge, resulting in him being shot in the stomach. Patil succumbed to his injuries on the spot, marking a tragic end to a dispute that began as a financial matter.

The Pursuit of Justice

Following the incident, the Karveer police were quick to arrive on the scene. Two suspects were apprehended, however, their identities have been kept under wraps. The case is being overseen by Additional SP Nilesh Khatmode-Patil, along with other senior officers, who are working tirelessly to ensure the law takes its course.

While the arrest of the suspects provides some solace, the incident has deeply shaken the local community, leaving them to grapple with the harsh reality of the consequences of financial disputes.