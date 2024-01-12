en English
Crime

Lockdown at Ewing High School: Social Media Gun Photo Sparks Fear

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Lockdown at Ewing High School: Social Media Gun Photo Sparks Fear

When a chilling image of a male brandishing what appeared to be a handgun in a school bathroom surfaced on social media, a wave of fear swept across Ewing High School, leading to an immediate lockdown. The school, located in Ewing, NJ, has a student body of 1,071 for the academic year 2022-23, as per the National Center for Education Statistics.

Swift Police Intervention

Upon the discovery of the alarming photo, school administrators swiftly reached out to the Ewing Police Department. In a display of prompt action and coordinated response, the police arrived on the scene rapidly, ensuring that there was no active danger to the students or staff. Their investigation led to the detention of three juveniles for further questioning.

The Lockdown and Discovery

The lockdown, which had put the school’s regular activities on a standstill, was lifted at approximately 1:15 p.m. The police investigation unearthed two Orbeez toy guns that bore a striking resemblance to real firearms. However, it remains unclear if these were the same as the one depicted in the controversial photo.

School Safety in the Digital Age

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the intricacies and challenges associated with ensuring school safety in this digital era. The possibility of threats emerging from online platforms adds a new dimension to security concerns. Parents were advised by the police not to come to the school during the lockdown, emphasizing the importance of maintaining order during such sensitive situations. With the lockdown lifted and normalcy restored, the incident leaves behind valuable lessons on vigilance and prompt response.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

