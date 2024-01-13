Local Businessman Missing After Kidnapping Incident at Corridor Hill

Local businessman, Kamlesh Singh, continues to be unaccounted for after a harrowing kidnapping incident unfolded at Corridor Hill. The sequence of events leading to Singh’s disappearance began with a seemingly innocuous call reporting an electrical malfunction at his place of business. The aftermath, however, was a chilling episode where Singh was forcibly taken by three unidentified suspects.

The Kidnapping

On the morning of January 10, Singh responded to a call from an individual claiming to be a technician from Emalahleni Municipality. The caller reported an electrical fault at Singh’s business. Obliging the reported emergency, Singh arrived at his business premises the following morning, unsuspecting of the peril that awaited him.

Three perpetrators, their identities hidden behind balaclavas, and armed with nefarious intentions, ambushed Singh. They were driving a grey Ford Kuga, a detail that would later become significant due to its cloned registration numbers. With no room for resistance, Singh was forced into the vehicle, which sped off towards the direction of Ga-Nala.

Aftermath and Investigation

During the course of the kidnapping, Singh’s cellphone was inadvertently dropped, a piece of evidence that has since been recovered by the police. The abandoned device may hold clues pivotal to the investigation and Singh’s eventual recovery.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, relayed the chilling details of the kidnapping to the public. The police force is currently on high alert, pooling all resources to expedite the investigation. In a bid to gather more leads, the public has been urged to step forward with any information, however trivial it may seem.

People are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Master Patel, use the Crime Stop number, or the MYSAPSAPP. The option to remain anonymous has been made available for those who fear potential repercussions.