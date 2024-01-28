Liz Cheney Exposes Elise Stefanik's Deleted Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Statement

In a significant political development, former House Republican Liz Cheney spotlighted a statement by Representative Elise Stefanik concerning the infamous January 6 Capitol attack. The statement, which Stefanik reportedly deleted from her website, condemned the riot as 'anti-American' and a 'tragedy,' urging maximum prosecution for those involved.

Cheney, who held the number three rank in the House Republican leadership before her ousting, brought Stefanik's original statement back into the public eye using social media. Cheney, a vocal detractor of former President Trump and his cohorts' unfounded claims about the 2020 election, shared a link to Stefanik's statement that had since been eradicated.

Stefanik's Changing Stance

Stefanik's tone, however, seems to have altered since the day of the riot. This shift was evident during a recent appearance on 'Meet the Press' where she voiced 'concerns about the treatment of Jan. 6 hostages.' These comments are at odds with her initial condemnation of the rioters and her call for their prosecution.

Despite the backlash she faced from her party, Cheney has remained active in leading the investigation into the Capitol attack. She has been unflinching in her labeling of Stefanik as a 'total crackpot' for her evolving stance on the January 6 events.