Livingstone Grapples with Rampant Water Meter Vandalism: A Community Crisis

Livingstone residents are grappling with an escalating issue of vandalism as their water supply infrastructure bears the brunt of a series of thefts and damages. In a disconcerting development, approximately 119 newly installed water meters in the region have been vandalized, creating a complex crisis for the community.

Hotspots and Nature of Attacks

The most severe cases of vandalism are concentrated in the townships of Dambwa Central and Dambwa Site and Service. These areas have seen an unprecedented rise in thefts, with metallic bands on the water meters being the most sought after. The spate of thefts, which took place between March and November of the previous year, has seen three meters being stolen in a single day from Dambwa Central Township alone.

Community Reactions and Concerns

Residents of the affected townships, including individuals like Likando Liswani and Prisca Kambobe, are voicing their concerns over this rampant problem. Ms. Liswani has implored for increased police patrols and stricter regulation of the scrap metal trade. These thefts are not only disrupting the community’s water supply but also incurring significant costs for the Southern Water and Sanitation Company.

Company’s Mitigation Measures and Challenges

Nchimunya Habeenzu, the Senior Regional Manager at the Southern Water and Sanitation Company, confirmed these occurrences. The company is now taking steps to remove the metallic bands from the meters, which have become an irresistible target for thieves. Adding another layer of complexity to the issue, thieves have also started targeting metallic manhole covers, creating further challenges for locals and the utility company alike.

This issue of vandalism is a stark reminder of the urgent need for community vigilance, robust policing, and stringent regulation of the scrap metal trade. As the residents of Livingstone continue to grapple with these challenges, the hope is that swift action will be taken to arrest this problem and restore normalcy to the community’s water supply.