Crime

Livestock Theft Leads to Vigilante Justice in Murang’a County

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:17 am EST
Livestock Theft Leads to Vigilante Justice in Murang'a County

In a chilling Sunday morning encounter, two individuals suspected of livestock theft met a gruesome end at the hands of local residents in Gakonya village, Kiharu, Murang’a County.

The duo, believed to be part of a well-organized livestock theft ring, was cornered and killed while transporting stolen cattle before their bodies were set on fire.

Community Patrols Unearth Organized Crime

The incident occurred when villagers, on a self-initiated patrol, intercepted a lorry carrying four stolen cows. Upon confrontation, the suspects attempted to scatter in different directions, but the vigilant locals managed to capture two of them.

The community, thus far, has been living under the constant dread of these thefts, necessitating their need to guard their properties round-the-clock.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

