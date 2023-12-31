Livestock Theft Leads to Vigilante Justice in Murang’a County

In a chilling Sunday morning encounter, two individuals suspected of livestock theft met a gruesome end at the hands of local residents in Gakonya village, Kiharu, Murang’a County.

The duo, believed to be part of a well-organized livestock theft ring, was cornered and killed while transporting stolen cattle before their bodies were set on fire.

Community Patrols Unearth Organized Crime

The incident occurred when villagers, on a self-initiated patrol, intercepted a lorry carrying four stolen cows. Upon confrontation, the suspects attempted to scatter in different directions, but the vigilant locals managed to capture two of them.

The community, thus far, has been living under the constant dread of these thefts, necessitating their need to guard their properties round-the-clock.