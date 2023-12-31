en English
Crime

Liverpool in 2023: A Year of Severe Criminal Cases and Substantial Sentences

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:14 am EST
In the year 2023, Liverpool witnessed a series of severe criminal cases, culminating in some of the most substantial prison sentences the city has seen in recent years. Among these, the most serious offenses included murder, sexual misconduct, and drug and gun trafficking via encrypted platforms such as EncroChat.

Notable Cases and Sentences

Several high-profile cases dominated the headlines. These included the heart-wrenching murders of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Elle Edwards, and Ashley Dale, whose perpetrators were sentenced to life imprisonment. The minimum terms for these cases ranged from 23 to 48 years, underscoring the severity of the crimes.

David O’Brien, who attempted murder within a mental health facility, was handed a life sentence. O’Brien attacked a fellow patient with a metal bar, driven by voices in his head urging him to kill a perceived bully.

Carl MacDowall and Carlton Mullen were sentenced to 20 years, followed by an extended license period, for the kidnapping and shooting of a man. Their crime was further complicated by the demand for a ransom.

The Misdirected Revenge

In a case of misdirected revenge, a gang including Erland Spahiu, Curtis Balbas, Martin Smith, Razgar Mohammed, Alan Jaf, Khalil Awla, Dean O’Neill Davey, and Erion Voja were all sentenced to life. They abducted and murdered former boxer Christopher Hughes, mistaking him for a teenager’s rapist.

The Horrific Crime that Shook Merseyside

However, the crime that shook Merseyside to its core was the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The perpetrator, Thomas Cashman, was aiming to shoot another target but ended up killing the innocent child. This act, described as one of the most horrific crimes in Merseyside’s history, led to Cashman’s life sentence with a minimum of 42 years.

In a separate case, Ali Bana Mohamed, 42, was ordered by Liverpool Crown Court to repay more than £2 million. Mohamed had masterminded a scam that cheated taxpayers out of at least £1.7 million. Failure to repay the ordered amount within three months would result in a nine-year prison sentence.

These cases reflect a tumultuous year for Liverpool’s justice system, which has been forced to handle some of the city’s most serious and horrifying crimes. The outcomes serve as a stark reminder of the relentless pursuit of justice and the uncompromising stand against criminal behavior.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

