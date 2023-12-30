en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Liverpool Crown Court Exposes Audacious Drug Gang Tactics

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:26 pm EST
Liverpool Crown Court Exposes Audacious Drug Gang Tactics

In a dizzying series of courtroom dramas that unfolded in Liverpool’s Crown Court throughout 2023, the audacious lengths to which drug gangs will go to elude law enforcement came into stark relief. The narratives that emerged painted a picture of a labyrinthine underworld, with a cast of characters and plots that could rival any crime thriller.

Vegetable Pallets and Costco Car Parks: The Smoke Screens

One organized crime group revealed an uncanny knack for deception, smuggling £2 million worth of cannabis into Seaforth Docks concealed within pallets of vegetables. Elsewhere, a Costco car park served as the backdrop for secret transactions, and a holiday park was repurposed as a storage facility for a £1 million amphetamine lab. In an ingenious, if brazen, move, a lorry driver was recruited under the guise of transporting raspberry sorbet but was, in fact, ferrying a hefty stash of class A drugs.

Jamie Walsh: The Dog-Breeding Drug Overlord

Perhaps the most high-profile case was that of Jamie Walsh, a notorious drug overlord who had been on the lam since 2019, finally captured in Spain. Operating under the cover of a dog breeder, Walsh oversaw a sprawling network that distributed cannabis and cocaine across the UK. Despite the arrest of his couriers, Walsh’s operations continued unabated until his capture and extradition back to the UK.

The Prison Insider and the Drug Ring

In another case, Megan Woodham, a healthcare assistant at HMP Risley, was ensnared in a wider drug supply ring. Woodham smuggled ketamine into the prison and allowed her home to be used as a storage location for cocaine. The ring was coordinated from within the prison walls by inmate Daniel Doran, with accomplices Kelsey Higgins and John Butler playing pivotal roles in the illicit operation.

Lessons Learned and Justice Served

Walsh’s associates, including Matthew Lee, Craig Garner, and Claire Stevens, were implicated in the drug trafficking operations. Garner and Stevens, handed suspended sentences, while Lee faced a harsher fate with a four-year incarceration. Walsh himself was handed a nearly 12-year prison sentence following his extradition from Spain. The revelations of these cases, while shocking, are a stark reminder of the relentless fight against drug trafficking and the ongoing efforts to bring these criminals to justice.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bishop Kukah Casts Plateau Killers as 'Sons of Satan', Calls for Decisive Action

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Toddler Tragically Killed in Ukraine Due to Mother's Intoxication

By Rizwan Shah

Abducted Korean Expatriates Released in Nigeria: A Tale of Hostage Crisis and Triumph

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tragedy in New City: Family of Four Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Copper Theft in British Columbia: A Persistent Threat Despite Stricter ...
@Canada · 45 mins
Copper Theft in British Columbia: A Persistent Threat Despite Stricter ...
heart comment 0
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri After Release from Prison

By Waqas Arain

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri After Release from Prison
Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader’s Assets Worth $2.1 Million Seized

By Mazhar Abbas

Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader's Assets Worth $2.1 Million Seized
Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party

By BNN Correspondents

Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party
False 911 Report in Fresno County: A Stark Reminder of the Consequences

By BNN Correspondents

False 911 Report in Fresno County: A Stark Reminder of the Consequences
Latest Headlines
World News
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
20 seconds
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
38 seconds
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
1 min
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care
2 mins
Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care
A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment
2 mins
A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
6 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department
6 mins
Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
8 mins
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
8 mins
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app