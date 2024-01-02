Little Rock Records First Homicide of 2024: Suspect in Custody

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, the city of Little Rock awoke to its first homicide of 2024. The victim – an unidentified man found with fatal gunshot wounds. The suspect, Quentin Thomas, a 23-year-old local, was swiftly apprehended and now faces charges of aggravated robbery and manslaughter.

The Incident

Following a distress call, officers from the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting incident at the 5000 block of East 39th Street. The victim was discovered deceased around 3:45 a.m. His body was transferred to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The Arrest

Thomas was taken into custody as the primary suspect in the deadly shooting. As of Tuesday morning, he remains detained in the Pulaski County jail, according to the online inmate roster. The arrest marks an unsettling start to the year for the city, which recorded a total of 61 homicides in the previous year, including three officer-involved shootings.

Previous Officer-Involved Incident

The city’s most recent officer-involved shooting occurred mere days before, on New Year’s Eve, when an off-duty officer fatally shot a man at a local Walmart. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave, and separate criminal investigations into the incident are ongoing. The violence that has marked the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 in Little Rock underscores the persistent issue of gun violence and crime in the city.