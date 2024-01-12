Little Rock Police Officer Charged with Assault over Pepper Spray Incident

An officer from the Little Rock Police Department, Officer Brad Stewart, stands accused of second-degree assault, a charge rooted in an incident at a club on Colonel Glenn Road in September 2023. The incident, involving a woman named Amber Williams who had been denied re-entry due to causing a disturbance, took a sharp turn when Stewart, off-duty at the time, confronted her.

Confrontation Escalates

The incident escalated when Stewart, along with two other off-duty officers, engaged with Williams. In the course of the confrontation, Stewart used pepper spray on Williams. This action forms the basis of the assault charge now facing Stewart.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

In the wake of the incident, Williams lodged a complaint against all the officers involved. A thorough investigation followed, leading to the prosecuting attorney’s office issuing an arrest warrant for Officer Stewart. He was subsequently arrested upon responding to the warrant at the Little Rock Police Department’s 12th Street Substation.

Officer Relieved of Duties

Following the charge, Stewart has been relieved of his duties. This comes as the Little Rock Police Department grapples with the repercussions of the incident and the pending legal proceedings against one of their own.