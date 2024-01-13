en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belarus

Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions

The border between Lithuania and Belarus became the scene of a tense development as Belarusian officials detained a Lithuanian national on charges of smuggling ammunition. The arrest was made at a checkpoint in the Grodno region of Belarus. It was there that custom officers allegedly discovered 98 rounds of ammunition in the Lithuanian citizen’s car, leading to the opening of a criminal case.

Foreign Ministry Responds

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reacted swiftly, acknowledging the incident and taking immediate steps to ascertain further details. The ministry is also seeking to arrange a meeting with the detained individual. The arrest has sparked serious concern among Lithuanian officials, who have subsequently issued a warning to their citizens.

A Warning to Lithuanian Citizens

The warning, issued by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, urges its citizens to avoid travelling to Belarus. The ministry has explicitly highlighted the risks posed by Belarusian security structures. Potential threats include being subject to interrogations at border checkpoints, the confiscation of personal devices, and the risk of being detained on allegedly fabricated charges.

Rising Tensions

The incident comes amidst increasing tension between Lithuania and Belarus. Previously, Lithuania had declared over 1,000 Russian and Belarusian citizens residing in the country as threats to national security, consequently stripping them of their permanent residency status. This was followed by a troubling auction held by Belarusian authorities of possessions belonging to jailed former presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka. The escalating tensions and the recent arrest of the Lithuanian citizen have further strained the relationship between the two nations.

0
Belarus Crime Lithuania
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belarus

See more
5 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
5 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
5 hours ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
5 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
5 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
5 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
2 mins
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
3 mins
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
3 mins
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
3 mins
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
4 mins
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
4 mins
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
4 mins
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
4 mins
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
4 mins
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app