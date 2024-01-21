Lithuanian Man Killed in Pipe Bomb Blast at Dublin Homeless Hostel

A tragic incident unfolded at a DePaul accommodation facility in Dublin, where a man in his 30s, originally from Lithuania, was killed in a pipe bomb explosion. The blast, initially mistaken as a gas heater malfunction, took place in a homeless hostel located on Little Britain Street.

Unraveling the Cause

Investigators dismissed the gas heater theory and have shifted their focus to a more sinister possibility. The fatal explosion occurred while the victim was in bed, leading authorities to believe that the pipe bomb may have been improperly stored. The Garda, Ireland's national police service, are now treating the incident as a criminal investigation.

Exploring the Victim's Involvement

One angle the Garda are exploring is whether the victim was involved in the creation or storage of the pipe bomb. Another possibility under consideration is whether he was holding the bomb for a criminal gang. Regardless of the man's involvement, the incident has had a dramatic impact on the hostel and its residents.

Hostel Evacuation and Resident Support

The hostel, home to 73 people with complex needs, was immediately evacuated following the explosion. The residents were promptly relocated, and DePaul Ireland, the organization managing the incident, is focusing efforts on supporting the displaced residents. Measures include ensuring access to medication, medical services, and emergency funds.

A History of Violence

This explosion isn't the hostel's first encounter with violence. Back in March 2022, the same facility was subjected to a severe arson attack, which caused catastrophic injuries to a 22-year-old woman. The arsonist was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison. Subsequent to the attack, the city council spent over €2 million on repairs and rehousing.