Linden Woman Arrested for Aggravated Arson Post Roommate Dispute

In a shocking incident, a Linden woman was apprehended over the weekend for allegedly igniting a fire in her apartment following a verbal spat with her roommate. The incident, which took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, unfolded at a residential complex located at 10 N. Wood Avenue. The accused, identified as 41-year-old Sandra Fils, was detained at the scene by law enforcement.

Efforts to Quell the Fire

The blaze, originating from a fourth-floor apartment, demanded the relentless efforts of firefighters for over an hour to be completely doused. Upon arrival, the fire department had to contend with a rapidly growing scenario, battling the flames and ensuring the safety of other residents in the building.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Post the firefighting operation, an investigation was launched which led to the conclusion that Fils had allegedly set the fire intentionally. The motive behind this act of arson was traced back to a heated argument with her roommate, escalating to a point where it resulted in this hazardous incident.

Legal Proceedings Await Fils

Sandra Fils is currently facing serious charges including second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree aggravated assault. Alongside these, she is also being accused of other related charges. She continues to remain in custody, with a scheduled appearance in Superior Court looming ahead. The incident serves as a chilling reminder of how disputes can spiral out of control, leading to dire consequences.