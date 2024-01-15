en English
Crime

Lincoln Man Arrested After Rampage with Skid Loader, Damaging Vehicles and Businesses

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:04 pm EST
Lincoln Man Arrested After Rampage with Skid Loader, Damaging Vehicles and Businesses

In what seems like a scene out of an action movie, Lincoln resident Samuel Peyrot, 36, was arrested following a series of vandalism incidents that left a trail of destruction in the city on Sunday. Operating a skid loader, Peyrot caused havoc by damaging numerous vehicles and businesses in a spree that has left the community reeling.

Unleashing Chaos in broad daylight

The mayhem kickstarted in the afternoon when the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) received reports of a skid loader on a rampage at a local convenience store, damaging vehicles in its path. Unfazed, Peyrot then proceeded to the Home Depot parking lot on 70th Street, causing further damage. The scenes were so unprecedented that bystanders captured the rampage on video, their footage forming a crucial part of the evidence against Peyrot.

Face-off with the Police

The LPD officers, responding to the situation, were met with an unexpected aggression. Peyrot used the skid loader as a weapon, ramming it into a police cruiser. In the face of such hostility, an LPD officer felt the need to draw their weapon, although it was not discharged during the incident.

Aftermath and Charges

As a result of his actions, Peyrot is now facing severe charges, including second-degree assault on an officer, second-degree assault, and criminal mischief. The rampage resulted in significant damage to the exteriors of two businesses and left several vehicles in ruins. Additionally, an individual in a truck sustained minor injuries during the incident. Peyrot will be booked in the Lancaster County jail, marking the end of a day that the city of Lincoln will find hard to forget.

Crime Law United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

