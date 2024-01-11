en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Limestone County Law Enforcement Activities: A Chronicle of January 8, 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Limestone County Law Enforcement Activities: A Chronicle of January 8, 2024

In the wake of Tuesday’s law enforcement activities, both the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department have unveiled an array of incidents that took place on January 8, 2024, painting a vivid tableau of law and order in the district.

Reports of Suspicious Activities and More

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to various instances of suspicious activities, with reports emerging from disparate locales such as Evergreen Lane and Lucas Ferry Road. In addition, they were summoned to contend with animal-related issues and livestock complications at multiple locations, including Shoal Creek Road and Hobbs Loop.

Accidents and Hazards

Traffic mishaps were noted at prominent intersections like AL Hwy 251 and Gatlin Road. Furthermore, road hazards, including debris, were reported on Blossom Lane and Slate Road, underlining the need for diligent attention to safety on these thoroughfares. Alarm triggers, a critical aspect of security, were also noted on Capshaw Road and Oakdale Road.

Arrests and Warrants Executed

Law enforcement officers executed warrants in areas along US Hwy 72 and Lucas Street. Arrests made by the Sheriff’s Office included charges for operating a vehicle without insurance, contempt of court, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. These incidents underscore the commitment to uphold the rule of law in the county.

Athens Police Department’s Activities

Meanwhile, the Athens Police Department reported arrests for public intoxication, domestic violence, harassing communications, and failure to appear in relation to various traffic violations including speeding and not having a driver’s license. This emphasizes their dedication to maintaining order and peace within the city’s precincts. A property crime was also reported on Woodridge Drive, involving the theft of $272, a stark reminder of the vigilant combat against crime in the district.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
In a twist of events, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is set to plead not guilty to a string of tax offenses that include nine felonies and misdemeanors. Federal prosecutors allege that Biden orchestrated a four-year tax evasion scheme, dodging payment of $1.4 million to the IRS, funds which allegedly splurged on
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Foreign Nationals' Criminal Case Heads to Baku Court Amidst Tensions
22 mins ago
Foreign Nationals' Criminal Case Heads to Baku Court Amidst Tensions
Fatal Shooting in Prince George's County: 18-Year-Old Victim Identified
25 mins ago
Fatal Shooting in Prince George's County: 18-Year-Old Victim Identified
NCB Destroys 19 kg of Seized Heroin in Punjab's Mohali
9 mins ago
NCB Destroys 19 kg of Seized Heroin in Punjab's Mohali
Zimbabwe Activists Charged with Public Violence Following Harvest House Incident
10 mins ago
Zimbabwe Activists Charged with Public Violence Following Harvest House Incident
Mildura Man Alex Vale Faces Serious Charges, Denied Bail Despite Denial
20 mins ago
Mildura Man Alex Vale Faces Serious Charges, Denied Bail Despite Denial
Latest Headlines
World News
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
2 mins
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
3 mins
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
4 mins
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
High School Basketball Teams Showcase Talent in Series of Games
4 mins
High School Basketball Teams Showcase Talent in Series of Games
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming 'Lossy Bottlenecks' for a Tailored Future
4 mins
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming 'Lossy Bottlenecks' for a Tailored Future
Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
4 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Thrilling Region 9 Boys Basketball: Pine View, Desert Hills, and Crimson Cliffs Emerge Victorious
5 mins
Thrilling Region 9 Boys Basketball: Pine View, Desert Hills, and Crimson Cliffs Emerge Victorious
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
7 mins
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app