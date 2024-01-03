en English
Crime

Likoma District Stabbing: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent Over a Beer

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Likoma District Stabbing: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent Over a Beer

A familial dispute turned violent on January 1, 2024, in the Chiponde area of Likoma district, leading to a 27-year-old man, Billy Unyolo, being arrested for stabbing his brother over a beer. The incident unfolded at Unyolo’s bar, where the victim had purchased a drink only to fall asleep before finishing it. The accused took advantage of his brother’s unconscious state and consumed the remaining beer, thereby inciting what would escalate into a physical altercation upon the victim’s awakening.

The Confrontation

When the victim woke and discovered the missing beer, he confronted Unyolo. The disagreement quickly spiraled into a violent altercation, during which Unyolo stabbed his brother in the chest with a knife. The victim was immediately rushed to St Peter’s Mission Hospital for treatment, while law enforcement was alerted of the incident.

Police Involvement

Likoma Police Station was swift in their response, apprehending Unyolo and confirming the details of the incident through Public Relations Officer Sergeant Enala Kalua. Upon interrogation, Kalua revealed that Unyolo would be facing charges of grievous harm in court, a crime that violates Section 238 of the Penal Code.

Continuing Investigation

As the victim continues to receive treatment in the hospital, the police are determined to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. Unyolo’s impending court appearance will provide more details into the gravity of his actions, as well as the consequences he will face for his rash decision in the heat of the moment.

Incidents like these underline the tragic consequences that can emerge from domestic disputes, providing a stark reminder of the importance of peaceful conflict resolution. As the community of Chiponde comes to terms with this shocking incident, it serves as a cautionary tale for others.

Crime Law Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

