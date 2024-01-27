Lifetime Teaching Ban for Convicted Kandice Barber; Ex-Husband Supports Decision

In a severe blow to her already tarnished reputation, former teaching assistant Kandice Barber has been banned from the teaching profession for life. Her conviction for grooming and engaging in sexual activities with a 15-year-old student has been widely criticized, leading to the ban. Barber, who was sentenced to six years and two months in prison in 2021, had sent a topless photo of herself to the boy via Snapchat.

Danny Barber Supports Teaching Ban

Danny Barber, her ex-husband, has severed ties with Kandice and her family. He has expressed his support for the education board's decision to ban his ex-wife from teaching. Despite having once helped raise Kandice's children, Danny is now focusing on his new relationship and his newborn son.

Teaching Regulation Agency Criticizes Kandice Barber

The Teaching Regulation Agency has not held back in expressing its disdain for Kandice Barber's actions. Accusing her of a 'callous and selfish disregard for her pupils' wellbeing,' the agency's condemnation highlights the gravity of her offenses. Danny Barber, despite the heinous nature of his ex-wife's case, asserts that he does not fear for the safety of his own children in schools.

Kandice Barber's Attempt at Damage Control

Kandice Barber, who maintains her innocence despite her conviction, has attempted to diminish the impact of the teaching ban. She asserts that she was never a teacher and that she would never want to work in education again. However, this statement has done little to dampen the outrage surrounding her case. Further controversy was added when it was revealed that Barber had started a relationship with convicted fraudster Jay Delaney while on day release from prison, but their freedom was revoked after their relationship came to light.