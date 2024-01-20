Lifestyle Model Kat Marie Sues Fraudulent Websites for Misuse of Image and Likeness

Denver's acclaimed lifestyle model, Kat Marie, known for adult baby caregiving and addressing various sensual fetishes, has taken legal action to defend her reputation and the trust of her clientele. In a shocking turn of events, her photographs were illicitly used by fraudulent websites, baiting innocent victims into parting with their money for services that were never rendered.

Unraveling the Scam

The scam websites presented themselves as service providers for adult baby and diaper lover communities, capitalizing on the trust these communities had in Kat Marie's online persona. They used the model's images without her consent, misleading clients into believing they were interacting with her. One victim, as detailed in a lawsuit, lost thousands of dollars via CashApp, promised services that never materialized.

Legal Action and Claims

Upon discovering the misuse of her image and the resulting fallout, Kat Marie filed two lawsuits in the U.S. District Court of Colorado against the parties responsible. The allegations set forth include misappropriation of likeness, interference with business, and inflicting emotional distress. The situation was further aggravated when one defendant threatened to expose her legal name and address to right-wing websites and law enforcement, potentially jeopardizing her safety.

Awaiting Justice

Despite serving papers through the Hague Service Convention, the defendants have yet to respond. Kat Marie is now seeking a default judgment. The lawsuits aim not merely to protect Kat Marie's reputation but also to safeguard her clients. These individuals, seeking acceptance within their communities, have been unfairly exploited by the scammers, a gross violation of trust that Kat Marie is determined to rectify.