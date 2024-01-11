en English
Crime

Life-Term Inmate Rodney Curtis Hamrick Handed Second Life Sentence for First-Degree Murder

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Life-Term Inmate Rodney Curtis Hamrick Handed Second Life Sentence for First-Degree Murder

Rodney Curtis Hamrick, a 58-year-old federal inmate, has been handed a second life sentence following his guilty plea for first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder. Hamrick was already serving a life term for a 2007 conviction for employing a destructive device during an attempted crime of violence. His recent sentence arises from his violent assault on fellow inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, on November 18, 2018.

A Violent Attack in Federal Prison

Hamrick ruthlessly strangled fellow inmate Robert Neal, 68, to death and inflicted multiple stab wounds on Richard Warren using a homemade icepick-like weapon. Despite Neal’s multiple puncture wounds, it was strangulation that led to his demise. The murder took place in Hamrick’s cell, signaling a premeditated action on Hamrick’s part.

Hamrick had meticulously planned the murders in advance. He identified his victims based on their supposed religious hypocrisy and their alleged status as ‘snitches’. This careful selection of victims and detailed planning indicates a deep-seated malice and a lack of remorse on Hamrick’s part.

A Lifetime of Violence

Hamrick’s criminal record is a chronicle of violent offenses. Among his seven federal convictions are threats against public officials and the detonation of destructive devices resulting in injuries. U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers emphasized that Hamrick’s ‘lifelong pattern of violent crime’ warrants his permanent incarceration. After his violent outburst in Terre Haute, Hamrick was relocated to the U.S. Penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.

Crime United States
Ebenezer Mensah

