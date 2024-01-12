en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Life Sentences for Mother and Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
Life Sentences for Mother and Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler

In the quiet hamlet of Hernhill, near Faversham, Kent, a tragedy unfolded on the night of November 27 to 28, 2020, inside a seemingly innocuous caravan. The life of 18-month-old Alfie Phillips, a vibrant, playful child was cruelly extinguished by those who should have been his protectors – his mother, Sian Hedges, 27, and her ex-boyfriend, Jack Benham, 35. The duo has now been handed life sentences for the gruesome murder. The court heard disturbing details of a ‘frenzied attack’ that led to Alfie suffering over 70 injuries, including numerous bruises, broken ribs, and limbs.

A Night of Unimaginable Pain

A toxic concoction of whisky and cocaine fueled the assailants on the night of the murder. In a chilling revelation, traces of the illicit drug were found in the child’s body. The assault on Alfie wasn’t a sudden burst of violence but a deliberate and calculated act. Evidence and messages exchanged between the two murderers hinted at the extent of their malice. Benham, it appears, urged Hedges to bite the helpless child and referred to Alfie with utter disdain.

Justice Served, but Grief Remains

Despite their vehement denials during the trial, the pair was found guilty after a harrowing 35-day trial. The judge presiding over the case underscored the ‘unimaginable pain’ Alfie endured during the assault. Benham, owing to his part in the horrifying act, is set to serve a minimum term of 23 years. Hedges, on the other hand, received a sentence of no less than 19 years.

Alfie’s father, Sam Phillips, expressed a sense of justice being served following the verdict. Yet, he mourned the permanent loss of his son, the life that Alfie was denied, and the experiences they will never share. The echoes of this tragedy reverberate far beyond the courtroom, leaving a profound sense of grief and a grim reminder of the vulnerability of children in the face of domestic abuse and violence.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms
Jerrim Toms, a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and with a history of substance abuse, met a fatal end in March 2018 on State Highway 1 in Pohuehue, Northland, when he was shot by police officers. The incident, which followed a lengthy pursuit involving Toms’ vehicle being spiked three times, culminated in Toms approaching the
Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms
Urgent Manhunt for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan
11 mins ago
Urgent Manhunt for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan
Western Australia Man Charged After High-speed Chase and Shooting at Police
13 mins ago
Western Australia Man Charged After High-speed Chase and Shooting at Police
'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Premieres with Anticipated Undercover Storyline
6 mins ago
'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Premieres with Anticipated Undercover Storyline
Ex-Cop Convicted in Widespread D.C. Traffic Crash Reports Scam
9 mins ago
Ex-Cop Convicted in Widespread D.C. Traffic Crash Reports Scam
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
9 mins ago
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
31 seconds
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
32 seconds
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
57 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
4 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
5 mins
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
6 mins
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
6 mins
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
7 mins
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
7 mins
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app