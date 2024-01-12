en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Life Sentence for Reed Wischhusen: The Disturbing Plot of a Warehouse Worker

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Life Sentence for Reed Wischhusen: The Disturbing Plot of a Warehouse Worker

In an astounding display of criminal intent, Reed Wischhusen, a former employee at Lidl’s warehouse, was handed a life sentence with a minimum parole eligibility period of 12 years. Wischhusen was found guilty on multiple counts related to weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Obsession and a Detailed Plan for Destruction

Wischhusen harbored a dark, disturbing fascination with notorious murderers, which fueled his comprehensive plan for mass murder. His targets were his former school, Priory School in Worle, Somerset, and the headquarters of Avon and Somerset Police. His disguise of choice for this devious plot was a police officer’s uniform.

The extent of his meticulous planning is evident in a chilling 1,700-word ‘revenge’ document. It names 10 specific targets, a mix of old classmates and teachers, who were in his crosshairs.

The Home-based Weapons Factory

Wischhusen’s home doubled as his personal weapons factory. His homemade arsenal included pistols, submachine guns, a shotgun, and bombs. Further adding to the lethal mix were grenades and poison. This was, without a doubt, an array of weapons and ammunition intended for destruction on a massive scale.

A Foiled Plot and a Traumatizing Incident

Fortunately, Wischhusen’s plot was thwarted timely by the police, who were tipped off about the presence of weapons at his residence, where he lived with his father. A subsequent raid, carried out on November 28, brought the gravity of the situation to light.

Bodycam footage from the raid showed the shocking moment Wischhusen pointed his gun at the police officers, having earlier tried to end his own life. The officers were left traumatized, and the event continues to haunt them. One of them has been dealing with recurrent nightmares, while another grapples with having shot someone.

In court, victim impact statements revealed the profound psychological impact on the officers involved in the incident. Despite the danger, these officers administered first aid to Wischhusen, which, along with a blood transfusion, saved his life.

The Final Verdict

In handing down the sentence, the judge underscored the gravity of Wischhusen’s actions. His unnerving calm during the raid and his dangerous obsession with weapons were particularly highlighted. Besides the life sentence, Wischhusen was convicted of possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm and ammunition with the same intent, and possession of a prohibited firearm without a certificate.

0
Crime Law Security
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Fatal Stabbing Shatters Morning Calm in Portland's Old Town
In the early morning hours of Friday, the tranquility of Portland’s Old Town neighborhood was jarringly disrupted. On Northwest Naito Parkway, near Everett Street, a man was brutally stabbed, his life extinguished amidst the cold, indifferent concrete. At approximately 8:05 a.m., when the city was just waking up to the promise of a new day,
Fatal Stabbing Shatters Morning Calm in Portland's Old Town
Sweet Deception: Cocaine Cache Discovered in Shipment of Uruguayan Treats
12 mins ago
Sweet Deception: Cocaine Cache Discovered in Shipment of Uruguayan Treats
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
16 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
Home Video Reignites Woody Allen Controversy as Hollywood Remembers Tisa Farrow
5 mins ago
Home Video Reignites Woody Allen Controversy as Hollywood Remembers Tisa Farrow
Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court
8 mins ago
Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
11 mins ago
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
1 min
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
2 mins
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
2 mins
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
2 mins
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
4 mins
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
4 mins
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
5 mins
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
6 mins
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
7 mins
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app