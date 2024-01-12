Life Sentence for Reed Wischhusen: The Disturbing Plot of a Warehouse Worker

In an astounding display of criminal intent, Reed Wischhusen, a former employee at Lidl’s warehouse, was handed a life sentence with a minimum parole eligibility period of 12 years. Wischhusen was found guilty on multiple counts related to weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Obsession and a Detailed Plan for Destruction

Wischhusen harbored a dark, disturbing fascination with notorious murderers, which fueled his comprehensive plan for mass murder. His targets were his former school, Priory School in Worle, Somerset, and the headquarters of Avon and Somerset Police. His disguise of choice for this devious plot was a police officer’s uniform.

The extent of his meticulous planning is evident in a chilling 1,700-word ‘revenge’ document. It names 10 specific targets, a mix of old classmates and teachers, who were in his crosshairs.

The Home-based Weapons Factory

Wischhusen’s home doubled as his personal weapons factory. His homemade arsenal included pistols, submachine guns, a shotgun, and bombs. Further adding to the lethal mix were grenades and poison. This was, without a doubt, an array of weapons and ammunition intended for destruction on a massive scale.

A Foiled Plot and a Traumatizing Incident

Fortunately, Wischhusen’s plot was thwarted timely by the police, who were tipped off about the presence of weapons at his residence, where he lived with his father. A subsequent raid, carried out on November 28, brought the gravity of the situation to light.

Bodycam footage from the raid showed the shocking moment Wischhusen pointed his gun at the police officers, having earlier tried to end his own life. The officers were left traumatized, and the event continues to haunt them. One of them has been dealing with recurrent nightmares, while another grapples with having shot someone.

In court, victim impact statements revealed the profound psychological impact on the officers involved in the incident. Despite the danger, these officers administered first aid to Wischhusen, which, along with a blood transfusion, saved his life.

The Final Verdict

In handing down the sentence, the judge underscored the gravity of Wischhusen’s actions. His unnerving calm during the raid and his dangerous obsession with weapons were particularly highlighted. Besides the life sentence, Wischhusen was convicted of possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm and ammunition with the same intent, and possession of a prohibited firearm without a certificate.