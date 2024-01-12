en English
Crime

Life Sentence for Murderer of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Stewart Thomas Mettz, a 57-year-old resident of Hays County, has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the capital murder of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland. Copeland, a military veteran and father of four boys, was tragically killed in the line of duty on December 4, 2017, while serving an arrest warrant at Mettz’s residence.

Tragic Encounter

On that fateful day, Officer Copeland was executing his duties, attempting to serve an arrest warrant at Mettz’s residence. Mettz responded to Copeland’s knock by opening the door and firing multiple shots, fatally wounding the 58-year-old officer. This marked the first time a San Marcos police officer was killed on patrol in the department’s history.

Justice Prevails

On January 11, a Hays County jury convicted Mettz of capital murder. Following the conviction, Judge Bruce Boyer of the 22nd District Court sentenced Mettz to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, bringing closure and justice to a case that has deeply impacted the San Marcos Police Department, Officer Copeland’s family, and the community he served.

Community Reaction

The verdict and sentencing have been met with relief and gratitude by the community and the San Marcos Police Department, who remember Officer Copeland as a shining example of public service. Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins, who thanked all those involved in the case for their dedication and hard work, remarked on the sense of justice the sentence brought. Assistant District Attorneys Allison Buess and Katie Arnold, who prosecuted the case, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them by the victim’s family and friends.

Officer Kenneth Copeland’s memory lives on as a beloved and respected member of the community, his life marked by selfless service and dedication. His loss is still deeply felt within the department and the community, but the conviction and sentencing of his killer have brought some measure of peace and closure.

Crime Law United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

