Life Imprisonment for Three Men Involved in Deadly Phu Quoc Land Dispute Shooting

Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a land dispute that turned deadly in Kien Giang Province, Vietnam. The men, Doan Thien Long, 23, Nguyen Van Thai, 36, and Bui Duc Ngoc, 32, were charged with 'murder' and 'illegal use of military weapons.' The violent clash, which involved a total of 70 defendants, took place on the idyllic Phu Quoc Island on October 27, 2022, and resulted in the unfortunate deaths of two locals and severe injuries to four others.

Details of the Dispute

The dispute began when a group associated with two men from Ca Mau Province arrived at a plot of land owned by local residents. Armed with guns and machetes, they had come to settle a disagreement. Long was identified as the primary shooter in the incident, while Ngoc was responsible for the group's arrival and distribution of weapons. Thai, who provided the weapons, was the instigator of the conflict.

Unfolding of the Tragic Event

According to the verdict, the conflict escalated when the land's original owner, Nguy Van Khieu, sold the property to Khuc Van Doai. Doai, however, failed to pay the full price and illegally subdivided and sold the land. When Khieu attempted to measure the land for reclamation with legal assistance, Doai obstructed them. In response, Khieu hired Thai for protection, leading to the fatal altercation.

Verdict and Sentences

Alongside the life sentence handed to Long, Ngoc, and Thai, additional defendants Pham Anh Hieu and Bui Minh Trung received lesser sentences for their roles in the incident. The tragic event, born out of a land dispute, has served as a chilling reminder of the potential for violence when conflicts over property escalate. The sentencing, while severe, underscores the gravity of the crime committed and the lives lost in the process.