Life Imprisonment for Sexual Assault of Minor

In a landmark decision by the Fast Track court for women in Thirumanilaiyur, a 63-year-old man, Meganathan, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The crime in question was the sexual assault of a minor girl, a 14-year-old domestic worker in his residence.

Meganathan not only abused his position of power but also shattered the trust placed by the young girl and her mother.

He committed the reprehensible act and then threatened the victim with severe consequences if she revealed the assault.