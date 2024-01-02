en English
Crime

Liberty Resident Tyler W. Smith Arrested in Car Theft Spree

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Liberty Resident Tyler W. Smith Arrested in Car Theft Spree

In a joint operation by the Liberty police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Tyler W. Smith of Liberty was apprehended on December 29. The arrest came in connection with a string of car thefts plaguing the Liberty area. Smith was discovered concealed in shrubbery near a residential property, leading to his capture after a brief foot pursuit.

On the same day, at around 3 a.m., law enforcement officers were alerted to a dubious vehicle on the 1400 block of Camille Street. The vehicle was associated with a known car prowler, which led to a subsequent search warrant being executed at Smith’s residence.

The search operation uncovered two handguns and additional stolen items linked to the car thefts. These discoveries further cemented Smith’s involvement in the criminal activities.

Charges And Conditions

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office has since charged Smith with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of theft amounting to over $750, both classified as class D felonies. In response to these charges, a $50,000 bond was set for Smith’s arrest warrant. The conditions affixed to the bond include a prohibition of weapons and mandatory weekly pretrial supervision reporting.

Smith is slated for a bond reduction hearing on January 9.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

