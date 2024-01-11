The Government of Liberia (GoL) is set to delve into a potent incident that transpired in a correctional institution, involving X Corp, in 2024.

Advertisment

This development indicates the government's unwavering commitment to uphold justice within the correctional system and ensure inmates' rights and safety.

The depth and ramifications of the incident, however, remain shrouded, as does the exact role of X Corp., which may have been an external entity functioning within the facility.

The Criminal Justice Support Foundation for West Africa has recently underscored the necessity for stringent scrutiny of nominees for security sector appointments.

The Foundation emphasized on nominees possessing integrity, high moral standards, and competence, along with a strong call for gender mainstreaming and equality within security institutions.

The necessity for a comprehensive National Security Strategy was also stressed, alongside granting the National Bureau of Corrections a semi-autonomous status.