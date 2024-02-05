LFA TV Hosts Clash with Police over Towing of Border Activist's Car

In a tumultuous encounter broadcast live by LFA TV, a pro-Trump media platform, host Jeremy Herrell and his fellow presenters found themselves confronting police officers over the attempted towing of a car belonging to a border activist named Taylor. The incident occurred as part of a truckers' caravan journeying to the border to witness first-hand the unfolding migrant crisis.

Herrell's Provocative Stance

Herrell, who has previously stirred up a crowd at a Trump rally by suggesting they hunt down migrants if Trump were to be re-elected and deputized them, found himself in the middle of another controversy. This time, the focus was on Taylor's vehicle and the police's attempt to tow it away due to expired tags dating back to 2020.

Clash over Grounds for Towing

Throughout the live stream, Taylor maintained that he was being singled out by the police for his relentless exposure of child trafficking realities, despite acknowledging that his car's tags had indeed expired. The police officers, however, were adamant that their actions were purely related to the lapsed tags and bore no connection to Taylor's activism.

Viewers Rally in Support

In an unexpected turn of events, the viewers of the live stream demonstrated their support for Taylor by raising $400. In a last-minute reprieve, Taylor was able to prevent the towing of his car by offering the tow truck driver a payment of $100 on the spot, a gesture made possible by the funds raised by his supporters.