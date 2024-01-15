en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lexington Battles Rising Tide of Firearms Theft: A Call for Responsible Gun Ownership

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Lexington Battles Rising Tide of Firearms Theft: A Call for Responsible Gun Ownership

In the heart of Kentucky, Lexington city grapples with a rising tide of firearms theft, a disconcerting issue that demands immediate attention. The Lexington Police Department has raised the alarm on this pressing matter, reporting an unprecedented surge in firearms being stolen, primarily from vehicles.

Escalating Gun Thefts and the Link to Violent Crime

According to Lexington Police, approximately 475 guns were reported stolen in the year 2023, a startling figure that has left the city on high alert. The most concerning aspect of this statistic is that about 86% of these firearms were unlawfully extracted from vehicles. In the eyes of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), this disturbing trend is not just a matter of theft; it serves as a dangerous pipeline, funneling guns directly into the hands of criminals. Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF in Kentucky, underscores this correlation between stolen guns and rising violent crime rates in the region.

The Call for Responsible Gun Ownership

Morrow articulates an urgent plea to gun owners, emphasizing the importance of responsible gun ownership in the face of this escalating threat. He advises against the careless practice of leaving firearms unsecured in vehicles. Instead, he suggests gun owners should either keep their firearms on their person or resort to secure storage methods such as trigger mechanisms or lockboxes. Morrow’s recommendation for the latter calls for placing lockboxes ideally in the trunk of the vehicle, thereby adding an extra layer of security.

Preventing Firearms from Falling into the Wrong Hands

The ATF agent also sheds light on the calculated strategies of criminal organizations that often target neighborhoods specifically to find guns left in cars. With this revelation, he urges gun owners to be proactive in preventing their firearms from reaching the hands of criminals. In case of any unfortunate incidents of theft, Morrow strongly advocates for immediate reporting of stolen firearms to the police. He warns that each unreported theft potentially equips a criminal with a weapon, thereby endangering public safety.

With Kentucky witnessing approximately 3,000 firearms reported stolen each year, the issue of gun theft has become a significant concern for law enforcement and public safety. As the city of Lexington continues to tackle this issue, the need for responsible gun ownership has never been more paramount.

0
Crime Safety United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Man Dies in Police-Involved Shooting at Riverdale Gas Station
In a startling event in Riverdale, Utah, a man lost his life in a shooting incident involving officers from the Ogden Police Department. The episode unfolded at a Sinclair gas station located at 686 West Riverdale Road on a quiet Sunday afternoon. Lieutenant Michael Rounkles, a representative of the Ogden Police Department, confirmed that the
Man Dies in Police-Involved Shooting at Riverdale Gas Station
Suspected Poisoning of Schoolgirls Raises Alarm in Afghanistan
6 mins ago
Suspected Poisoning of Schoolgirls Raises Alarm in Afghanistan
Illegal Cannabis Products Seized in Brooklyn Raid, Unlicensed Stores Under Spotlight
6 mins ago
Illegal Cannabis Products Seized in Brooklyn Raid, Unlicensed Stores Under Spotlight
Bacchus Marsh Murder: Aaron Bernath Charged with Homicide
29 seconds ago
Bacchus Marsh Murder: Aaron Bernath Charged with Homicide
Elderly Woman's Death in Ontario Leads to Second-Degree Murder Charge
4 mins ago
Elderly Woman's Death in Ontario Leads to Second-Degree Murder Charge
Thai Woman on Trial: A Dire Tale of Human Trafficking
5 mins ago
Thai Woman on Trial: A Dire Tale of Human Trafficking
Latest Headlines
World News
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
18 seconds
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
20 seconds
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
23 seconds
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
25 seconds
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
29 seconds
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
34 seconds
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
44 seconds
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
58 seconds
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
2 mins
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app