Lewiston's Jerry Thibodeau Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Amidst Criminal History

With a history shrouded in criminal charges, Jerry Thibodeau, a Lewiston resident, has entered a plea of not guilty to a murder charge tied to the death of Anthony Ayotte. The streets of Lewiston were rattled when Ayotte was rushed to the emergency department of St. Mary's Hospital on November 3, 2023, but couldn't survive beyond the morning of the next day.

Investigation and Arrest

Post the tragic incident, state homicide detectives sprang into action conducting interviews and gathering evidence. Their unrelenting efforts led to an arrest warrant being issued for Thibodeau. The Lewiston police found Thibodeau holed up in a residence on Sabattus Street on November 5. The suspect initially refused to surrender, leading to a nail-biting standoff with the police that lasted approximately five hours.

Background Check

The police have indicated that Thibodeau and Ayotte were acquainted, adding another layer of mystery to the case. At the time of Ayotte's death, Thibodeau was out on bail for prior criminal charges that included aggravated drug trafficking, assault, and illegal possession of a firearm - a grim foreshadowing of the current charge.

