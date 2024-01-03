Lewiston Man, Christopher Michael Good, Indicted on Multiple Felony Charges

Christopher Michael Good, a 57-year-old Lewiston resident, has been indicted on several felony charges following an incident last October. The Androscoggin County grand jury leveled charges of robbery, attempted gross sexual assault, and two counts of criminal threatening against Good. Collectively, these charges carry the potential for a 50-year prison sentence. Additionally, Good faces two misdemeanor charges of indecent conduct, each accompanied by a possible 364-day jail term.

Unsettling Allegations

The charges stem from a disturbing series of events in which Good is said to have exposed himself to several individuals on Main Street. This was followed by an attempted forced entry into a woman’s car, where he allegedly made lewd remarks. The woman managed to escape without injury, highlighting her bravery in a terrifying situation. This incident bears an unsettling resemblance to a previous one in 2021, where Good assaulted a 39-year-old Augusta woman, took her hostage, threatened to rape her, and even attempted to crash the vehicle.

A Repeat Offender

The recurrence of such criminal behavior raises questions about Good’s previous convictions and the effectiveness of the legal measures in place. Currently, Good is detained without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail, awaiting a probation violation hearing in Augusta. His bail on the new charges has been set at $25,000 cash. His past and current charges paint a disconcerting picture of a man who has repeatedly targeted vulnerable women.

Justice Pending

As the legal proceedings against Good unfold, the residents of Lewiston and Augusta hold their breaths. The potential prison sentences for Good’s charges are long, reflecting the severity of his alleged crimes. As the community grapples with the shock of these incidents, the hope is that justice will be served swiftly and decisively.