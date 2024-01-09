en English
Crime

Leo’s Voice: A Family’s Crusade for Justice and Child Safety

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Leo’s Voice: A Family’s Crusade for Justice and Child Safety

The world is a little less bright following the tragic loss of 5-year-old Leo Eslinger, who succumbed to suspected abuse while under his father’s custody. From this devastating event, however, emerges a beacon of hope: Leo’s Voice, an organization founded by Leo’s grieving family—his grandmother, Sherri, and his aunt—in a bid to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

‘Leo’s Voice’: A Rallying Cry against Child Abuse

Leo’s Voice is the Eslinger family’s response to the heartbreak of losing Leo, a child whose life was abruptly and cruelly ended. This organization is their means of transforming sorrow into action, advocating for legislative changes to ensure the safety of children at risk of abuse.

Despite Sherri and her daughter’s desperate attempts to rescue Leo and his siblings from their precarious situation, legal constraints had prevented them from doing so. Now, through Leo’s Voice, they are fighting to ensure no other family has to endure such an ordeal.

Seeking Justice for Leo

On December 29th, Sherri received the crushing news: Leo was on life support in a New Orleans hospital, having been life-flighted from Indiana. He passed away two days later. In the wake of this tragedy, the Eslinger family is channelling their energy into seeking justice for Leo’s death.

With Leo’s Voice, they strive to shed light on the often-overlooked victims of child abuse, and to advocate for those who, like Leo, are unable to speak for themselves.

Supporting Leo’s Legacy

Leo’s Voice is seeking volunteers and financial backing to bolster its advocacy efforts. Funds raised will go towards covering legal costs for securing the safety of Leo’s siblings, as well as supporting the operations of Leo’s Voice, which includes travel expenses between Indiana and Louisiana.

The family is standing firm in their commitment to make a difference in the face of adversity. In honour of young Leo, they are determined to safeguard other children from similar fates, ensuring that Leo’s short life leaves a lasting legacy of positive change.

0
Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

