Crime

Leigha West: Second Run-In with the Law Breaches Suspended Sentence

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Leigha West: Second Run-In with the Law Breaches Suspended Sentence

Leigha West, a resident of Hessle Road in west Hull, found herself on the wrong side of the law for a second time on August 26, 2022. The 29-year-old woman violated the terms of her 20-month suspended prison sentence when she allowed a domestic dispute to escalate, causing criminal damage to her girlfriend’s personal property.

Anger Fueled by Alcohol

The incident occurred when West, intoxicated after a night of drinking with friends, returned home to find her girlfriend there. An argument erupted, and in a fit of rage, West reacted violently when her partner tried to contact her father. She repeatedly threw her girlfriend’s phone against a wall before stamping on her laptop, damaging the keyboard.

Remorse and Consequences

West was interviewed by the police in January 2024. Although she had been under the influence of alcohol during the incident, she openly admitted to the damage and confessed that her actions had been impulsive. Despite her breach of the suspended sentence, West had fulfilled its requirements, completing 150 hours of unpaid work along with 25 rehabilitation days.

Legal Outcome

In court, her lawyer, Harry Bradford, underscored West’s remorse for her actions and her commitment to abstain from drinking, a resolution she had kept for nearly three months. West, who works as a stevedore and holds a license as a forklift truck driver, was ordered to pay a fine of £600 and an additional £400 in compensation for the damage she caused during the domestic dispute.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

