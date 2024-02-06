Leicestershire Police Seek Two Women Touched Inappropriately on Bus

Leicestershire Police has issued a public appeal for assistance in identifying two Asian women who were reportedly subjected to inappropriate physical contact by a man during a bus journey from Leicester to Melton. The unsettling incident transpired shortly after 5:45 pm on January 7, on the 5A Arriva bus. The alleged offender, a white male in his late 50s with a substantial build, is reported to have inappropriately touched the arms, shoulders, and backs of the women seated in front of him.

Details of the Incident

The victims, one woman in her 20s and the other in her 40s, disembarked the bus near Syston. The unsettling experience they endured has prompted the police to launch a thorough investigation. Pc Brian Reid, who is leading the inquiry, urges the affected women or anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the police in their efforts.

Arrest and Appeal

A 59-year-old man has been apprehended and subsequently released on bail in connection with this case. The Leicestershire Police are keen to trace the two women to gather their accounts of the incident. The force is also appealing for any witnesses on the bus or anyone with relevant information to come forward and help them with their investigation.

Public Safety and Vigilance

The incident underscores the ongoing need for public vigilance and cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. Leicestershire Police remain committed to thoroughly investigating all instances of inappropriate behavior and taking the necessary actions to bring the perpetrators to justice. In the meantime, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any similar incidents.