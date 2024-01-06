en English
Crime

Leethel ‘Lee Lee’ White Added to U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Leethel ‘Lee Lee’ White Added to U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List

Leethel ‘Lee Lee’ White, a 46-year-old man, has been placed on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list. White is implicated in a fatal shooting that took place in Baton Rouge’s Gardere neighborhood back in January 2016. A reward of $25,000 has been announced by the U.S. Marshals for information that leads to White’s arrest.

Details of the Crime

White is accused of the murder of Kourtney Thomas, a 28-year-old, during a drug deal that spiraled into violence. He allegedly shot Thomas and another woman at point-blank range, with the latter managing to survive despite severe injuries. White, since the incident, has remained elusive, managing to dodge capture and allegedly receiving assistance to stay hidden.

Elusive ‘Ghost’

Despite concerted efforts by law enforcement, including the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals task force, White has proven to be a slippery catch, earning him the nickname ‘ghost’. The U.S. Marshals have now upped the ante by placing him on the prestigious Most Wanted Fugitives list – a list reserved for the most dangerous and high-profile fugitives.

Wide Network of Connections

White reportedly has connections in multiple states, including Louisiana, Texas, California, Georgia, and Florida. This wide-ranging network could be aiding his evasion of arrest. The U.S. Marshals are urging anyone with information to come forward, offering a 24-hour tip line and ensuring confidentiality for all tips received. The hope is that this substantial reward and the promise of anonymity will encourage individuals to share information that could lead to White’s capture.

In conclusion, the hunt for the ‘ghost’, Leethel ‘Lee Lee’ White, intensifies with his addition to the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list. The pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2016 Baton Rouge shooting continues, and the authorities are hopeful that the increased reward will lead to new information and eventually, White’s arrest.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

