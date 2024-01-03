Lebanon Security Operations: 66 Arrested, Illegal Items Seized

On December 30, 2023, Lebanon was the epicenter of a series of rigorous military raids. These operations, part of a larger security initiative, resulted in the detention of 66 individuals. The reasons for their arrests ranged widely, hinting at a broad spectrum of illegal activities afflicting the nation.

Mass Arrests and Seizure of Illegal Items

The military units, in a sweeping move, confiscated an assortment of illicit items during the raids. These included cannabis, stolen vehicles like cars and motorcycles, counterfeit currency, and an extensive cache of weapons and ammunition. The revelation of such a vast array of illegal items paints a grim picture of the underlying criminal activities.

Due Process and Legal Consequences

Post the raids, the seized items were systematically documented and handed over to the relevant authorities. The detainees, now under investigation, face the stern glare of the law. To ensure fairness and transparency, the investigation is being conducted under the vigilant supervision of the competent judiciary.

Public Safety and Legal Adherence

Following the raids, the Army Command issued a stern warning to the citizens, particularly stressing the prohibition of firearm use during the holiday season. The warning underlined the legal repercussions and potential prosecution that could follow any violations, thereby reinforcing the significance of adhering to the law and preserving public safety.