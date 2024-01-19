Lawton Shooting: Police Arrest Suspect in Carjacking Incident

On the chilly afternoon of January 18th, the tranquil rhythm of life on the 2300 block of NW 44th Street in Lawton, Oklahoma was abruptly shattered. The Lawton Police Department arrived at the scene responding to reports of a shooting that sent shockwaves through the otherwise peaceful neighborhood.

Discovery of the Shooting Victim

Upon their arrival, officers were confronted with a grim sight. A man had suffered gunshot wounds and was in severe distress. Swift action was taken to ensure immediate medical attention and he was promptly transported to the hospital for life-saving treatment.

The Investigation Unfolds

As the injured man was whisked away to the hospital, officers got down to the task at hand - understanding the circumstances that led to this shocking incident. The ensuing investigation by the Lawton Police Department led to the identification of the suspect - Brenden Henry.

According to the victim's statement, the day took a horrifying turn when he was visiting a friend's house. Henry allegedly emerged with a firearm, casting a menacing shadow over the unsuspecting victim. He demanded the victim's personal belongings and car, displaying the ruthless intent behind his actions. The situation escalated horrifyingly as Henry proceeded to shoot the victim in the groin and leg areas. Following the inhumane act, he fled the scene with the victim's vehicle, leaving behind a trail of fear and uncertainty.

Apprehension of the Suspect

As the day waned into the evening, at approximately 5:55 p.m., Lawton police located Brenden Henry. He was found inside the stolen car, appearing to be slumped over. The police apprehended him, immediately putting an end to his brief but disquieting reign of terror. Henry was subsequently arrested on charges related to the robbery and possession of the stolen vehicle, restoring a semblance of order and justice to the shaken community.