en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lawsuit Filed against Late Model Scout Jean-Luc Brunel’s Estate Alleges Sexual Abuse

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Lawsuit Filed against Late Model Scout Jean-Luc Brunel’s Estate Alleges Sexual Abuse

In a startling development, a lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against the estate of the deceased French model scout, Jean-Luc Brunel. The plaintiff, a woman seeking to protect her identity due to potential reprisals, alleges that she was sexually abused and falsely imprisoned by Brunel’s employees. Brunel, who was notorious for his role in leading Karin Models and his close association with Jeffrey Epstein, committed suicide in a French prison in February 2022.

Allegations of Deception and Abuse

The plaintiff claims that she, along with several other young women, were lured by Brunel’s employees under the guise of a promising modeling career. The reality, as the lawsuit alleges, was far from it. The women were allegedly drugged, falsely imprisoned, and sexually abused. The lawsuit recounts a horrifying episode in which the plaintiff, then just 19 years old, was taken to a house in Canada, purportedly owned by Brunel. Trapped in the residence, she was subjected to unwanted and offensive touching and offered drugs, which she courageously refused.

Escape and Aftermath

After enduring multiple days in captivity, the plaintiff managed to escape the house and return to New York. The trauma, however, continues to haunt her, prompting her to seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit has once again shone a spotlight on the dark underbelly of the modeling industry, raising questions about the safety and exploitation of young women.

Repercussions and Unanswered Questions

The lawsuit against Brunel’s estate is yet another grim chapter in the saga of Jeffrey Epstein’s illicit activities. As the case unfolds, it is expected to bring to fore more high-profile figures associated with Epstein’s sex trafficking network, potentially including Prince Andrew and former US president Bill Clinton. The lawsuit does not mention Epstein directly, but the plaintiff claims to have been a victim of a network of abuse that was allegedly orchestrated by Brunel and his staff. The chilling similarity between Brunel’s death and Epstein’s raises more questions than answers, casting a long shadow of doubt and suspicion over the circumstances surrounding their demise.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Tragedy in Palmdale: Man Shot Dead at House Party

By Rizwan Shah

Woman's Body Found in Santa Clarita Shopping Center Parking Lot: Ongoing Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering

By Waqas Arain

Elderly Woman Shot by ACS Security Guard in her Encino Home

By BNN Correspondents

Homicide in Hazel Dell: Vancouver Man's Remains Found in Burned Vehicl ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Homicide in Hazel Dell: Vancouver Man's Remains Found in Burned Vehicl ...
heart comment 0
High-Speed Chase in Mecklenburg County Ends with Two Suspects At Large

By BNN Correspondents

High-Speed Chase in Mecklenburg County Ends with Two Suspects At Large
Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer
Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland

By Waqas Arain

Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

By Israel Ojoko

Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Latest Headlines
World News
Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court
44 seconds
Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
2 mins
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
2 mins
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
3 mins
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
3 mins
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
3 mins
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
3 mins
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
3 mins
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
14 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app