Law Enforcement Appeals for Public Assistance in Multiple Investigations

Local law enforcement in Las Vegas is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman for questioning regarding a fatal shooting that occurred in December 2023. The victim succumbed to his injuries on January 4, 2024.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has released a photograph of the individual they are looking for, identified as Yesenia Maldonado. The LVMPD is urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in their investigation.

Accusations Against Ottawa Police

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, the defence team for detective Helen Grus has accused senior Ottawa Police Service personnel of perjury, witness intimidation, and obstruction of justice during her disciplinary hearing. The case revolves around Grus’ alleged policy violations in her probe of a possible link between COVID shots and sudden infant deaths in the region. Retired Ottawa police Staff Sgt Major Peter Danyluk testified that he did not agree with the charge against detective Grus, describing her actions as fact-finding in nature.

Multiple Break-ins in North Delta

Law enforcement is seeking witnesses in a series of six residential break-ins in a North Delta neighborhood. The incidents occurred between November 15th, 2023, and January 10th, 2024, with connections identified between four of the cases. The suspect is described as a male of South Asian descent, between 30 and 50 years old, often wearing a baseball cap and mask. Authorities suspect a silver or grey mid-sized sedan may be associated with the suspect. Police are conducting door-to-door visits to seek witnesses and collaborating with other agencies to resolve the crime spree.

The Debate Over SB 804

Redding Police Chief Brian Barner and his colleagues are seeking to allow community service officers to testify at preliminary hearings in order to ease the burden on the state’s shrinking police forces. The bill, SB 804, would amend Proposition 115 to allow non-sworn officers to testify, but it has faced opposition from the ACLU, police reform advocates, and criminal defense attorneys. The bill passed the Senate Public Safety Committee despite opposition from influential groups among the Democratic supermajority.