en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Law Enforcement and Public Sentiment: Catalysts for Decreased Violence in Jammu and Kashmir

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
Law Enforcement and Public Sentiment: Catalysts for Decreased Violence in Jammu and Kashmir

In a striking turn of events, a senior police officer in Jammu and Kashmir reports a substantial decrease in violence, attributing this to the relentless enforcement of the rule of law and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The firm crackdown on overground workers and terror associates has led to the detention of hundreds and the attachment of properties worth crores of rupees. Opting for anonymity, the officer believes that these stringent measures, coupled with a shift in public sentiment against violence, have played a crucial role in restoring peace and normalcy to the region.

Impact of Law Enforcement on Public Sentiment

According to the same officer, the people of Jammu and Kashmir now yearn for the tranquility that peace brings. Businesses are thriving, tourism is experiencing a resurgence, and educational institutions are operating without disruption. The public’s desire for peace is seen as a crucial factor in the recent downturn in violence, indicating a significant shift in local sentiment.

Strategies for Maintaining Peace

Maintaining a grip on peace and normalcy, the region’s police force has also amplified its efforts to dominate areas and keep a close watch on hostile elements. This has been accomplished by upgrading police stations and deploying specially trained personnel. One noteworthy success of these strategies is the substantial decline in the recruitment of local youth into terrorist ranks, a trend that many attribute to a growing understanding that violence will not lead to positive outcomes.

Counter-Strategies and Ongoing Challenges

Despite the positive developments, challenges remain. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been developing counter-strategies to combat targeted killings and the use of new technologies by militants. However, potential infiltration attempts along the Line of Control present a constant threat. Yet, the security forces have largely been successful in controlling the entry of terrorists and weapons into the valley, a testament to their unwavering vigilance and commitment to maintaining the hard-earned peace.

0
Crime India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Social Media Influencers Arrested for Major Drug Trafficking
Social media influencers Melissa Dufour and Racquelle Dolores Anteola were apprehended in Mobile, Alabama, while attempting to transport a hefty consignment of narcotics. The duo was found in possession of a staggering 217 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $2 million. This arrest occurred during a road trip from Houston to
Social Media Influencers Arrested for Major Drug Trafficking
Unlawful Photography Halts Court Proceedings at Nottingham Crown Court
3 mins ago
Unlawful Photography Halts Court Proceedings at Nottingham Crown Court
Ex-Karnataka CM Demands SIT Probe into State's Rising Gang Rape Incidents
3 mins ago
Ex-Karnataka CM Demands SIT Probe into State's Rising Gang Rape Incidents
Petaluma Police Arrests 27-Year-Old in Significant Drug Bust
2 mins ago
Petaluma Police Arrests 27-Year-Old in Significant Drug Bust
Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father's Funeral in Shackles
3 mins ago
Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father's Funeral in Shackles
Brisbane Family Threatened by Armed Teenager in Frightening Encounter
3 mins ago
Brisbane Family Threatened by Armed Teenager in Frightening Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
28 seconds
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
58 seconds
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
2 mins
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
3 mins
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
3 mins
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
4 mins
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
4 mins
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
4 mins
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
4 mins
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app