en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Law Enforcement Agencies Strike Major Blow Against Drug Trade

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:36 am EST
Law Enforcement Agencies Strike Major Blow Against Drug Trade

Law enforcement agencies worldwide have struck a powerful blow against illegal drug trafficking, intercepting narcotics valued at over $10 million. These seizures highlight the colossal amounts of money involved in the illicit narcotics market and the relentless efforts to combat it.

Major Seizures in Guyana and Texas

In a joint operation in Guyana, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) seized narcotics and alcohol worth millions of dollars. The substances, found in Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, weighed a total of 48.5 pounds and carried a street value of GUY$12.5 million. The operation in Texas, led by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, resulted in the seizure of over 1,000 pounds of narcotics, including methamphetamine and cocaine, with an estimated street value of $10.2 million. Investigations into the seizures are underway.

A Cross-Border Investigation: Project Cobra

In another significant operation, a cross-border investigation dubbed Project Cobra saw the interception of over $55 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine. Led by ALERT RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration, the operation resulted in the arrest of fifteen individuals and one business, collectively charged with 80 criminal offenses. This operation represents a significant financial setback for the involved criminal organizations and prevents these substances from reaching the streets.

Seizures in Karachi and the Arrest of a Major Drug Dealer

Meanwhile, Customs Intelligence Karachi conducted a series of raids, confiscating a variety of smuggled goods collectively valued at more than Rs. 6 billion. The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) announced the arrest of a Malaysian drug dealer, Ong Gim Wah, who was a major member of transnational drug syndicates. His arrest followed a seizure of seven suspects and 998 kilogrammes of crystal meth in Ratchaburi in June.

The substantial seizures of these narcotics, the apprehension of major figures in drug trafficking, and the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies underscore a powerful blow to the operations of the drug traffickers and potential disruption to the supply chain. The ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade continues, as authorities confront the challenges posed by the profitability of the drug trade, a powerful incentive for criminal organizations.

0
Crime Law
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High-Stakes Poker Player Unmasked as Counterfeit Drug Kingpin

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Government Designates Canada-Based Gangster Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder as a Terrorist

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK for Allegedly Murdering Her Children

By Muthana Al-Najjar

BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in Gang Rape Case: Unfolding Political Co ...
@Crime · 23 mins
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in Gang Rape Case: Unfolding Political Co ...
heart comment 0
Paula Abdul Sues British TV Executive Over Alleged Sexual Assault

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Paula Abdul Sues British TV Executive Over Alleged Sexual Assault
Fugitive ‘Teacher Chen’ Apprehended by Taipei Police After 23 Years

By Rafia Tasleem

Fugitive 'Teacher Chen' Apprehended by Taipei Police After 23 Years
Public Vandalism Raises Questions About Law Enforcement Effectiveness

By Wojciech Zylm

Public Vandalism Raises Questions About Law Enforcement Effectiveness
Tonypandy Murder Investigation: Man Dies Outside Hospital, Suspect Arrested

By Salman Khan

Tonypandy Murder Investigation: Man Dies Outside Hospital, Suspect Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle
11 seconds
Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment
1 min
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment
Surge in Demand for Food Banks Calls for Sustainable Solutions
1 min
Surge in Demand for Food Banks Calls for Sustainable Solutions
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Collision of Powerhouses
1 min
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Collision of Powerhouses
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024
2 mins
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024
Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken
Chad Appoints Succes Masra as Prime Minister of Transitional Government: A New Era in Politics
2 mins
Chad Appoints Succes Masra as Prime Minister of Transitional Government: A New Era in Politics
End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne
2 mins
End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne
Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey
2 mins
Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
6 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
10 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
54 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app