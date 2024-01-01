Law Enforcement Agencies Strike Major Blow Against Drug Trade

Law enforcement agencies worldwide have struck a powerful blow against illegal drug trafficking, intercepting narcotics valued at over $10 million. These seizures highlight the colossal amounts of money involved in the illicit narcotics market and the relentless efforts to combat it.

Major Seizures in Guyana and Texas

In a joint operation in Guyana, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) seized narcotics and alcohol worth millions of dollars. The substances, found in Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, weighed a total of 48.5 pounds and carried a street value of GUY$12.5 million. The operation in Texas, led by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, resulted in the seizure of over 1,000 pounds of narcotics, including methamphetamine and cocaine, with an estimated street value of $10.2 million. Investigations into the seizures are underway.

A Cross-Border Investigation: Project Cobra

In another significant operation, a cross-border investigation dubbed Project Cobra saw the interception of over $55 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine. Led by ALERT RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration, the operation resulted in the arrest of fifteen individuals and one business, collectively charged with 80 criminal offenses. This operation represents a significant financial setback for the involved criminal organizations and prevents these substances from reaching the streets.

Seizures in Karachi and the Arrest of a Major Drug Dealer

Meanwhile, Customs Intelligence Karachi conducted a series of raids, confiscating a variety of smuggled goods collectively valued at more than Rs. 6 billion. The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) announced the arrest of a Malaysian drug dealer, Ong Gim Wah, who was a major member of transnational drug syndicates. His arrest followed a seizure of seven suspects and 998 kilogrammes of crystal meth in Ratchaburi in June.

The substantial seizures of these narcotics, the apprehension of major figures in drug trafficking, and the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies underscore a powerful blow to the operations of the drug traffickers and potential disruption to the supply chain. The ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade continues, as authorities confront the challenges posed by the profitability of the drug trade, a powerful incentive for criminal organizations.