Crime

Laurens County’s Officer of the Year Caught in Animal Cruelty Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
In the heart of Laurens County, South Carolina, an incident unfolded that cast a shadow over the local law enforcement’s reputation. Sheriff’s deputy, Timothy Byrd, was caught in the act of discharging his department-issued shotgun at seemingly harmless dogs. This act of animal cruelty, captured on body-worn and dash-mounted police cameras, took place on December 17, 2022, and has since stirred up a storm of controversy.

It all began when a 92-year-old woman reported three dogs in proximity to her backyard. Fearful for her safety, her son dialed emergency services, seeking permission to take matters into his hands. The dispatch, in turn, contacted animal control sergeant Geoffrey Brown, who hastily classified the dogs as ‘dangerous animals running at large’ and instructed the police to shoot them.

Laurens Police Department (LPD) officers on the scene opposed this decision. They assessed the dogs as non-threatening, refusing to resort to unnecessary violence. However, the arrival of Byrd and Brown brought the peaceful scene to a tragic turn. The duo proceeded to shoot at the dogs, leaving one injured.

Aftermath and Revelations

The LPD officers’ incident report provided a detailed account of the entire episode. The report implicated Brown, who had previously been commended for his work against animal cruelty. Despite the damning evidence, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) remained silent, refusing to comment on the incident.

Public defender Chelsea McNeill, after an exhaustive 11-month investigation, concluded that both Byrd and Brown were guilty of felonious animal cruelty. She urged for charges to be pressed against the pair. This report underscored the stark contrast between the public commendation of law enforcement officers and their alleged misconduct.

Officer of the Year?

Adding fuel to the fire, Byrd was commended and awarded Laurens County Officer of the Year on May 24, 2023. This commendation came as a shock, given the unresolved allegations against him.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

