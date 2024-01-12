en English
Crime

Laurence Fox’s Controversial Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Sparks Outrage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
In an action that has inspired widespread outrage, Laurence Fox, a former GB News host, has proposed that Britain should employ airstrikes against migrants crossing the English Channel, drawing parallels to successful airstrikes conducted against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The controversial statement has provoked a torrent of rebuke on social media, with critics pointing out the ethical concerns and impracticality of such an action.

Fox’s Controversial Past

Fox’s provocative suggestion is not the first time he has been embroiled in controversy. His past is marred by several instances of contentious behaviour, including an instance of him allegedly inciting damage to Ulez cameras. This video rant led to his arrest and eventual termination from his hosting position at GB News. Furthermore, Fox faced suspension from the same network following derogatory remarks he made towards a political correspondent.

The Inhumanity and Impracticality of the Proposal

The recent outpouring of criticism in response to Fox’s comments has centred around accusations of him advocating murder. Many have also underscored the inhumanity of his proposal, and others have highlighted the impracticality of bombing the world’s busiest shipping lane. The ethical implications of such an action, if executed, would be severe and far-reaching.

The Ongoing Conflict in Yemen

Meanwhile, the military situation in Yemen has taken a turn for the worst. Western forces, including the UK and the US, have launched over 100 precision missiles at Houthi-held targets in response to attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. These strikes have created a clear distinction between combating armed rebels and Fox’s suggestion of targeting unarmed migrants.

Fox’s Critique of UK Government Policies

Amid these events, Fox has been vocal in his critique of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government’s foreign policy decisions, particularly concerning Ukraine and Yemen. He has drawn comparisons between these international issues and domestic concerns such as border control, healthcare, and infrastructure, sparking further debate and controversy.

