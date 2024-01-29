Launch Technologies Executives Charged with Negligent Homicide after Deadly Factory Fire

In a chilling turn of events, Launch Technologies Co. Chairman Liu An-hao and five other executives face charges of negligent homicide. This follows the tragic fire at the company's golf ball manufacturing facility in Pingtung, which claimed 10 lives, including four brave firefighters, on September 22, 2023.

Unveiling the Negligence

The charges were announced by the Pingtung District Prosecutors Office, revealing a grim picture of negligence and cutting corners. The company had been fined previously for not fully disclosing the presence of approximately 3,000 kilograms of dangerously stored organic peroxides at the site.

Critical Information Withheld

The investigation unearthed the company's failure to provide essential rescue information to the firefighters who were battling the devastating blaze. Moreover, Launch Technologies fell short of their legal obligation to assign a staff member to assist the fire commander during the incident.

Executives Indicted

The executives, including Liu, General Manager Lu Ying-cheng, and an assistant vice president surnamed Cheng, now face the repercussions of their actions. They have been indicted on charges of causing death and injury by negligence. As part of the legal proceedings, they have been ordered to post significant bail amounts.

This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the catastrophic consequences when businesses prioritize profit over safety. It also underlines the importance of strict adherence to safety regulations and the accountability that comes with positions of power.